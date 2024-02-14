The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

