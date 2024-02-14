The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 612,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $13,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,293,000 after purchasing an additional 352,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.