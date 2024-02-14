The GEO Group (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group Stock Down 2.8 %

GEO stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

