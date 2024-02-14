The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.91

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.91 and last traded at $91.90, with a volume of 665108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

