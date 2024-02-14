The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $194.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.48. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Hershey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hershey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

