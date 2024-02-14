The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CUBA stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.14.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
