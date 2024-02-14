The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.