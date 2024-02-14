The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NYSE:SJM opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

