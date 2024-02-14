The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

