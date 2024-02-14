The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $95,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

