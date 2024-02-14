The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

RealReal stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.89. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RealReal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in RealReal by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

