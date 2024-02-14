The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $215.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $216.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

