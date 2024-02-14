Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.40 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $280.40 million and $4.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,448,510,975 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.