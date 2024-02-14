Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$206.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$214.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.05.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. Insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

