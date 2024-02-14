Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP opened at $6.52 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

