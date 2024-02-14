Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CRH by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in CRH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $75.38.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

