Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.26 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.92.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

