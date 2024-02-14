Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.26 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 92.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Diageo by 17.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DEO opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

