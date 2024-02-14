Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 30,898 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,898 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

