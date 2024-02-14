Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,165 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

