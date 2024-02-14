Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 3,736,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,034. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $57,769,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $23,993,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $18,126,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

