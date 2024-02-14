Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.90

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$119.90 and last traded at C$119.63, with a volume of 29722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

