Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Torrid Price Performance

CURV stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.07 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.06. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Torrid by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Torrid by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

