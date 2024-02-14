Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Down 2.3%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.92. Approximately 57,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 231,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,335,270. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

