Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 378,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 605,055 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $28.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 7.8 %
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
