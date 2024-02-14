Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $231.00

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.00, but opened at $226.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $225.64, with a volume of 77,217 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $305.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

