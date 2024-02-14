TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

TPG has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TPG to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. TPG’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TPG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPG. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

