TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $75.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

