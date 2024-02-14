TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.570-3.740 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

