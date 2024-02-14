Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.