Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trevena

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

