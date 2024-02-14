Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Shares of TPH opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.