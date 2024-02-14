Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.43

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 217182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

