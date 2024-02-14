Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDY traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $508.04. The stock had a trading volume of 224,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.03 and a 200 day moving average of $476.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $519.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

