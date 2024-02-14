Truist Financial Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $135.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

LDOS opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

