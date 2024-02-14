TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 81.19 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £198.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.20.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($19,954.53). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.