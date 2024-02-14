Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.00

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 120489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,194,426.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

