Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.66

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 12945869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 160,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,255,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 28,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.