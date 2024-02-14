Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.41.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $531.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.58. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.