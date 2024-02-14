Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife Price Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $78,831.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultralife Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

