United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up to $21.43

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $23.04. United Fire Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 11,316 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UFCS

United Fire Group Trading Up 12.8 %

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.17%.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.