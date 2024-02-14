United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United-Guardian Price Performance

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United-Guardian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.