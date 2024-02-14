Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Position Lowered by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 507,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 251,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Uniti Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of UNIT opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

