Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $32.92

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $29.40. Upstart shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 5,786,058 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $152,215.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,322.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,751 shares of company stock worth $2,948,838. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

