Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

NYSE UE opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.