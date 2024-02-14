V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.75. V.F. shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 2,487,225 shares.

Specifically, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.