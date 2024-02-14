V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Update

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in V2X by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
