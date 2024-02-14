Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 74 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

HSY opened at $194.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

