Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.34. The firm has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

