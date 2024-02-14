Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 293 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

