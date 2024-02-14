Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.94. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

