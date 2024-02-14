Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VMI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.94. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valmont Industries
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Wall Street is surprisingly most bullish on these 3 Nasdaq stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.