Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.71

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.71 and last traded at $129.61, with a volume of 46545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

